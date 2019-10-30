Seasonal parking restrictions start Friday in Flagstaff
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 12:56 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Seasonal parking restrictions to make way for snow plows and street sweepers in Flagstaff start this week.
Vehicles must be off city streets and out of alleyways from midnight to 7 a.m. daily.
The restrictions start Friday and remain in place until April 1.
The city says anyone violating the ordinance could be cited and have their vehicle towed if it's snowing.
City officials say keeping the streets clear allows plows to remove snow and for street sweepers to remove cinders following snow storms.
