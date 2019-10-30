Search underway for fire chief missing on Arizona Trail hike
PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — A search is underway in east-central Arizona for a fire chief who himself is a member of a search and rescue unit.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the search for 73-year-old Gary Morris began Tuesday after he was reported overdue from hiking the Arizona Trail in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson.
Morris is fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Morris was reported missing after he was overdue in calling for a ride after the scheduled completion of a solo hike.
