Thu, Oct. 31
Search underway for fire chief missing on Arizona Trail hike

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 10:52 a.m.

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — A search is underway in east-central Arizona for a fire chief who himself is a member of a search and rescue unit.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the search for 73-year-old Gary Morris began Tuesday after he was reported overdue from hiking the Arizona Trail in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson.

Morris is fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Morris was reported missing after he was overdue in calling for a ride after the scheduled completion of a solo hike.

