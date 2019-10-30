Rotary-Lions Club fundraising auction draws crowd
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Visitors and residents enjoyed the 20th annual Western Auction Oct. 26 in Williams.
This year, the Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club partnered to bring the auction to the community, which was held at the Williams Rodeo Barn.
Photo Gallery
Rotary Western Auction 2019
The venue was transformed into an elegant evening of fun and featured a catered dinner that included prime rib, chicken or a vegetarian lasagna entrée and all of the fixings provided by Anna's Grand Canyon Cafe crew.
Beer was provided by Grand Canyon Brewing Company, with wine and margaritas also available.
During the event, a live auction, silent auction and games including a raffle for a chainsaw and wood, a wheel of fortune and a 50/50 raffle were held to raise funds for both clubs.
Williams High School students from Beverly Stearn's music classes assisted with the auction and raffle.
Since the auction was held close to Halloween, all those attending were encouraged to wear a costume.
Through the annual Western Auction fundraiser, the Rotary and Lions Clubs will continue to create scholarships, fund WEMS Kindercamp, purchase an eye screener and support other youth activities in Williams.
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Bill Williams Mountain Men seek return to local roots
- Pittman Valley man arrested for possession of child pornography
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Helicopter logging begins next week on Bill Williams
- Fall festivities abound in Williams
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Full steam ahead: Grand Canyon Railway celebrates 30 years
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
- Construction continues on I-17 interchange at McConnell Bridge in Flagstaff
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: