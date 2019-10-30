OFFERS
Rotary-Lions Club fundraising auction draws crowd

Event goers enjoy a bit of gambling at the Western Rotary Auction hosted by the Williams Rotary and Williams Lion’s Club Oct. 26. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 30, 2019 9:54 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Visitors and residents enjoyed the 20th annual Western Auction Oct. 26 in Williams.

This year, the Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club partnered to bring the auction to the community, which was held at the Williams Rodeo Barn.

Photo Gallery

Rotary Western Auction 2019

The venue was transformed into an elegant evening of fun and featured a catered dinner that included prime rib, chicken or a vegetarian lasagna entrée and all of the fixings provided by Anna's Grand Canyon Cafe crew.

Beer was provided by Grand Canyon Brewing Company, with wine and margaritas also available.

During the event, a live auction, silent auction and games including a raffle for a chainsaw and wood, a wheel of fortune and a 50/50 raffle were held to raise funds for both clubs.

Williams High School students from Beverly Stearn's music classes assisted with the auction and raffle.

Since the auction was held close to Halloween, all those attending were encouraged to wear a costume.

Through the annual Western Auction fundraiser, the Rotary and Lions Clubs will continue to create scholarships, fund WEMS Kindercamp, purchase an eye screener and support other youth activities in Williams.

