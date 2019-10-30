Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
20-year-old Prescott man reported missing in 2007
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte in 2009 have been identified via DNA testing as Anthony J. Sanchez from Prescott, police said.
Sanchez was originally reported missing/endangered in November of 2007, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release.
At that time, family members called authorities with concerns regarding behavioral health issues involving Sanchez and Prescott Police Department officers went to check on him, the release states.
Shortly after the interaction with police, Sanchez fled from his home and could not be located even after an extensive search and investigation over several days. He was 20-years-old when he disappeared.
Skeletal remains of a young man were then found 2 years later about 30 yards North of Deering Park near Sosna Drive in the Prescott area of Thumb Butte.
photo
A forensic facial reconstruction of a male whose skeleton was found near Thumb Butte in Prescott in 2009. Using DNA testing, police have identified the man as Anthony Sanchez of Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)
Efforts were made over the years to identify the remains, including sharing a forensic facial reconstruction with the public. It wasn’t until recent advances in DNA testing allowed investigators to make this finding, YCSO reported.
Police have yet to determine Sanchez’s cause of death, said Dwight D’Evelyn with YCSO. An initial review of his remains by the Yavapai County Medical Examiner in 2009 indicated no signs of foul play. Detectives are now revisiting that review to see if there are any updates to report, D’Evelyn said.
Cold case volunteers with the YCSO assisted with this case, as did the Prescott Police Department.
“We appreciate the work of our dedicated volunteers on this and all cold cases under review,” D’Evelyn said.
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Bill Williams Mountain Men seek return to local roots
- Pittman Valley man arrested for possession of child pornography
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Helicopter logging begins next week on Bill Williams
- Fall festivities abound in Williams
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Full steam ahead: Grand Canyon Railway celebrates 30 years
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
- Construction continues on I-17 interchange at McConnell Bridge in Flagstaff
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: