Williams Police Department awarded $25,200 grant
WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Police Department has been awarded $25,200 in grant funds from The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for fiscal year 2020 starting Oct. 1.
All proposals were carefully considered by an evaluation team at GOHS that reviewed agency performance, program priority area, problem identification, supporting fiscal/data documentation, consistency of reporting and available funding levels. As a result of this evaluation process, Williams Police Department has been included in the Arizona’s fiscal year 2020 Highway Safety Plan. Funds will be used to purchase equipment for officers to submit crash reports and citations electronically therefore replacing paper submissions and manual collection of data.
WPD stated that these funds will help the police department with current and future ADOT’s requirements.
Williams Police Department would like thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Director Alberto Gutier for their efforts to make Arizona’s roads safer.
Information provided by Williams Police Department
