OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Police Department awarded $25,200 grant

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 11:26 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Williams Police Department has been awarded $25,200 in grant funds from The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for fiscal year 2020 starting Oct. 1.

All proposals were carefully considered by an evaluation team at GOHS that reviewed agency performance, program priority area, problem identification, supporting fiscal/data documentation, consistency of reporting and available funding levels. As a result of this evaluation process, Williams Police Department has been included in the Arizona’s fiscal year 2020 Highway Safety Plan. Funds will be used to purchase equipment for officers to submit crash reports and citations electronically therefore replacing paper submissions and manual collection of data.

WPD stated that these funds will help the police department with current and future ADOT’s requirements.

Williams Police Department would like thank the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Director Alberto Gutier for their efforts to make Arizona’s roads safer.

Information provided by Williams Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Williams Police receives $47,000 DUI prevention grant
Williams Police partners with state for DUI enforcement
Williams Police receives grant for radar trailer
Williams Police receive DUI enforcement grant
Williams Police receive grant for DUI patrol truck

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites