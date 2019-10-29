Williams Christmas festivities kick-off Nov. 30
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With planning well underway, the annual Christmas Light Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is returning Nov. 30 to Williams.
The event will begin at 6:30 on Historic Route 66 in Williams.
The city of Williams and The Mountain Village Holiday Committee began organizing the event shortly after last year's parade.
This year the committee has added family fun festivities with Christmas character costume contests and Christmas trivia contests. The theme is "Christmas Memories."
Contests will take place right after the tree lighting ceremony. Prizes will be handed out and Santa will be present for the events.
In 2018, the committee had a record breaking 35 entries in the Light Parade.
“Lights and musical entries galore help create a wonderful Christmas memory in Williams,” the committee said in a press release.
The committee would like to thank this year’s major sponsors: the city of Williams, Grand Canyon Railway, Pine Country Restaurant, Route 66 Auto Care, Anna’s Grand Canyon Coffee and Café, Bearizona, Williams Grand Canyon News and Station 66 Italian Bistro.
Christmas character costume contests and the Christmas trivia contest is sponsored by Front Burner Media.
More information on this year’s parade or any of the events is available from Pimi P.Barrozo-Bennett at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com or (928) 853-7784.
