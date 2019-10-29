Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 1:31 p.m.
The National Weather Service - Flagstaff issued a red flag warning for most of northern Arizona Oct. 29 due to high winds and fire danger. The warning expires at 7 p.m.
