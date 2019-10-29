Lady Vikes take Camp Verde in 3
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings cruised to an easy win over the Camp Verde Cowboys, winning in three games (25-9, 25-12, 25-16) Oct. 28.
The game marks the end of the regular season as the Lady Vikings head to the regional tournament in Mogollon Oct. 29-Nov. 1.
The Lady Vikings won their last three games and are now 16-3 overall and 10-2 in the region. They are ranked third in the state behind Mogollon and St. David.
Viking Loren Chism had 10 kills in the game and is now ranked fifth in the 1A Conference with 164 kills this season.
Madi Olson had 12 assists in the game and is fifth in the conference with 223 this season. Bridgette Hernandez had 11 assists and is ranked ninth with 168 this season.
Sydnee Mortensen is sixth in the conference for hits, with 74.
Shaelee Echeverria is second in the conference for blocks with 93.
After the regional tournament, an announcement will be made for the teams who qualify for the 1A State tournament Nov. 8-9 at Coronado High School in Phoenix.
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Bill Williams Mountain Men seek return to local roots
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Pittman Valley man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Helicopter logging begins next week on Bill Williams
- Fall festivities abound in Williams
- Celebrating a century: Thelma Kelley celebrates 100 candles Oct. 14
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Full steam ahead: Grand Canyon Railway celebrates 30 years
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
- Construction continues on I-17 interchange at McConnell Bridge in Flagstaff
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: