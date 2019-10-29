Forest Service wraps up Elk/Lee Prescribed Fire south of Williams
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Fire crews have successfully treated 8,152 acres over four days bringing the Elk/Lee Prescribed Fire to full completion.
Located 10 miles south of Williams on the northwest side of Sycamore Canyon, this project was identified by local fire managers as a high priority area in need of fuels reduction on the Williams Ranger District.
“Critical watersheds that supply water to several of the communities to the south in the Verde Valley will now be better protected from the threat of a destructive wildfire” said Fuels Program Manager Mike Uebel. “This type of burning not only helps protect these resources but also restores these landscapes to a more
sustainable healthier condition”.
Forest Service officials said they recognize the inconvenience that smoke has caused for many residents who experienced impacts from this burn, however, smoke is an unfortunate and unavoidable byproduct of this work.
One of the goals of the burn was to limit the number of days that smoke was in the air as opposed to an uncontrolled wildfire where smoke could be much denser and linger for prolonged periods of time.
Kaibab National Forest officials are grateful for the patience and support of all members of the public from the surrounding communities who were affected by this project.
All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
