OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Fight Like a Girl event draws survivors

Jan Purdy organized the Fight Like a Girl event in Williams Oct. 19 in Williams. (Submitted photo)

Jan Purdy organized the Fight Like a Girl event in Williams Oct. 19 in Williams. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 1:35 p.m.

photo

Nearly 200 people stopped by the Fight Like a Girl event Oct. 19 in Williams. During the event, women shared stories of breast cancer survival and were able to enter a raffle for prizes. (Submitted photo)

More than 150 people stopped by the Fight Like a Girl event Oct. 19 in Williams. During the event, women shared stories of breast cancer survival and were able to enter a raffle for prizes.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

One 'Hell' of a weekend
Viking Reunion reunites 150 graduates
Grand Canyon Brewery's Putts and Pints raises $10,000 for WHS athletics
Relay for Life luminaria honor cancer victims
Lady Falcons A team winning

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites