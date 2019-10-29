OFFERS
AZGFD says Halloween decor attracts wildlife

Javelina feast on Halloween pumkins left outside. The ripe squash can also attract coyote and even bears (Photo/AZGFD)

Javelina feast on Halloween pumkins left outside. The ripe squash can also attract coyote and even bears (Photo/AZGFD)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 1:18 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Halloween season is upon us and those carefully carved pumpkins sitting outside may be attracting some unwanted trick-or-treaters: hungry javelina and other wildlife looking for an easy meal.

“A ripened pumpkin sitting outdoors is like candy for javelina,” said Darren Julian, urban wildlife specialist with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Pumpkins and other edible decorations are easy meals for wildlife and often attract javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears. Habituating wildlife to human food sources can lead to property damage and potential conflicts that could result in serious injuries to people or pets.”

The department recommends that jack-o-lanterns, uncarved pumpkins and cornucopias be displayed indoors on window sills so they can be seen from outside if desired. If outdoors, be sure to place them high off the ground where they cannot be reached by wildlife.

Information provided by AZGFD

