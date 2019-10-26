DPS trooper shoots, injures truck driver driving wrong way on I-40 east of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper shot and wounded a man who took off from a commercial vehicle inspection and drove the wrongway into traffic on interstate 40 east of Flagstaff Oct. 25.

The trooper, in a fully-marked patrol vehicle stopped the truck after observing the driver and front passenger switch places.



During the traffic stop and inspection, a person alerted the trooper that one of the occupants of the commercial truck threw something into the median prior to the traffic stop.

Troopers later discovered a package “filled with a powdery substance” in the median. While the two occupants were outside of the commercial truck, one of the occupants climbed back into the cab of the truck and fled from the traffic stop.





Troopers immediately began pursuing the suspect as officers deployed tire deflation devices. The suspect drove the commercial truck through the median several times in order to avoid tire the devices.

During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to run into troopers in order to avoid apprehension. As the pursuit continued, the suspect drove across the median and headed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40.

“The suspect’s actions immediately placed the lives of the motoring public and pursuing troopers in peril,” DPS said in a news release.

A trooper

“who recognized the need to stop the imminent threat to life created by the suspect,” positioned himself on the Walnut Canyon Road overpass of I-40, the release said.

As the suspect approached the overpass, the trooper fired his rifle at the suspect, wounding him. The commercial truck began to decelerate, after which it impacted another commercial vehicle and came to a stop. Injuries from the collision were minor.



No troopers were injured.



The suspect was identified as Shadrick Junell Crowder, a 35-year-old male from Virginia. Crowder was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. Charges on the suspect include

multiple counts of endangerment, aggravated assault, possession of narcotics and unlawful flight.



The suspect has a history of arrests in several states related to drugs, violent crimes and weapon violations.

The 35-year-old suspect has been identified as Shadrick Junell Crowder. He was booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, unlawful flight, endangerment, aggravated assault and conspiracy.

The other occupant of the commercial truck has been identified as 55-year-old Robert Allen Owens Jr. of Virginia. He was booked into the Coconino County Jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Information provided by DPS