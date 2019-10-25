OFFERS
Pittman Valley man arrested for possession of child pornography

Bryce Huddleston

Bryce Huddleston

Originally Published: October 25, 2019 1:28 p.m.

PARKS, Ariz. – Coconino County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Parks man for possession of child pornography.

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the FBI and the Northern Arizona Street Crimes Task Force, recently served a search warrant on a residence in the Pittman Valley area of Parks. During the search, detectives took 29-year-old Bryce Huddleston into custody. He was later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff for two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The search warrant and arrest is the result of a multi-month investigation after detectives received a tip indicating Huddleston was in possession of child pornography. Information gathered during the investigation allowed detectives to identify Huddleston and his place of residence. Several items of evidence belonging to Huddleston were seized as evidence in this case.

This case is ongoing and additional charges may be added depending on the outcome of further investigation. No other information is available currently.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office

