Obituary: Robert "Bob" Eddingfield

How do you reduce an incredible life to just a few paragraphs?

The world’s most awesome husband, daddy, grandpa, great grandpa, friend and all-around incredible person left this world for new adventures on Oct. 4 after 10 years of kicking cancer’s butt.

Bob was born and raised in Fishers, Indiana, the oldest child of Ronald and Francis. After high school, Bob enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base, where he was a surgical assistant at the base hospital. During this time, he married Bonnie, the love of his life. Arizona would become their home.

After his Air Force service, Bob attended Mortuary School and began working at Hansen Mortuary in Phoenix. In 1970, the family moved to Flagstaff, where Bob managed Greenlaw Funeral Home while attending Northern Arizona University.

Ever the workaholic, Bob also became a reserve Department of Public Safety Officer and was active in the Civitan Foundation.

In 1976, Bob went into business for himself as the owner of Eddingfield Ambulance and Funeral Home in Williams. Since running two businesses was not enough to do, Bob ran for city council and ended up serving as mayor until 1982.

The time for new scenery came in 1984, when the family moved to Cottonwood and went into business at R.E. Supply. Bob loved selling various industrial supplies and he traveled all over the state to service his accounts. The public service bug bit him again and he volunteered to take over a position on the Verde Valley Fire District Board of Directors. He served on the board for 20 years.

In 2001, Bob and Bonnie sold the business and Bob retired for a couple of weeks. He quickly found all those projects he was going to keep busy with were done, and he needed something to do, so he started flipping houses. Eventually, he decided to obtain a Real Estate license and began working for Adobe Group Realty just in time for the big crash of 2008. He stuck it out and the economy improved. He continued as a Real Estate Agent until 2019, when his health got in the way of his plans.

Bob is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 59 years. Daughters Robin (Jim) Oothoudt and Heather (Johnny) Weiker. Grand children Jennifer (Matt), Duane (Jade), Jesse (Stephanie), Shawn (Ann), Tori (Keny), Sarah and Noah. Great grandchildren Austyn, Hayden, Hunter, Will, Summer, Clover, Diana and Denver. He is also survived by sisters Nancy Ritchey and Beverly Mossop and brother Tom Eddingfield. He was also the “legendary Uncle Bob” to many nieces and nephews.

Bob touched so many hearts in his lifetime. If wealth is measured by the friends you make, Bob was a very rich man. He had a ready smile and was a genuine and fun-loving man. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 480 Calvary Way, Cottonwood Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Steps to Recovery Homes 516 St. Rt. 89A Suite 113 Cottonwood.

Please leave condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com