OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Consuelo V. Romero

Consuelo V. Romero

Consuelo V. Romero

Originally Published: October 23, 2019 1:19 p.m.

Consuelo V Romero, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at residence she shared with her beloved daughter.

She was born August 23, 1926 in El Paso, TX to Andres and Ramona Vega. Consuelo was the oldest of seven children.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Benito Romero, son Paul Quiriarte, daughter Stella Giron and great grandson Bryan Giron.

She is survived by her daughter Consuelo Ceballos of Williams, brother Benny (Beajae) Vega of Kentucky; sisters Vickie Migdalene of Cottonwood and Aurora Gardino of Flagstaff; four grandchildren including Ofelia Robbins of Williams, Marcelino Ceballos of Mesa, Zeke Giron Jr. of Tempe and Corrina Smith (Robert) of Tempe; nine great grandchildren, four great great grandkids, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family, friends and others whose lives Consuelo touched are invited to the Novel Owens Mortuary, 914 E Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Burial takes place Oct. 26. at 10 a.m. at the Williams Cemetery.

Condolences and memories can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Carolina Vega Villanueva
Obituary: Robbyn (Birdie) Lynn Bird
Obituaries
Obituary: Mela Martinez
Obituary: Mary Virginia Plumley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites