Obituary: Consuelo V. Romero
Consuelo V Romero, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at residence she shared with her beloved daughter.
She was born August 23, 1926 in El Paso, TX to Andres and Ramona Vega. Consuelo was the oldest of seven children.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Benito Romero, son Paul Quiriarte, daughter Stella Giron and great grandson Bryan Giron.
She is survived by her daughter Consuelo Ceballos of Williams, brother Benny (Beajae) Vega of Kentucky; sisters Vickie Migdalene of Cottonwood and Aurora Gardino of Flagstaff; four grandchildren including Ofelia Robbins of Williams, Marcelino Ceballos of Mesa, Zeke Giron Jr. of Tempe and Corrina Smith (Robert) of Tempe; nine great grandchildren, four great great grandkids, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family, friends and others whose lives Consuelo touched are invited to the Novel Owens Mortuary, 914 E Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona on Oct. 25 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Burial takes place Oct. 26. at 10 a.m. at the Williams Cemetery.
Condolences and memories can be shared at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
