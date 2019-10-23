Community calendar: Week of Oct. 23

Thanksgiving tribute to Williams Nov. 3

The Williams Calvary Chapel will host a tribute to Williams from 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the WEMS Parenteau Auditorium. There will be inspirational guest speakers. More information is available from Dennis at (928) 221-4710.

Wreath laying ceremony Nov. 11

The VFW Post #12128 Auxiliary will host a wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in Monument Park. All are invited to attend and show support for local veterans.

Christmas parade applications now available

Applications for the 2019 Williams Christmas Light Parade are now available. This year's theme is "Christmas Memories." The parade takes place Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. along Route 66.

Applications can be picked up at the Williams-Grand Canyon News, Williams Public Library and Williams Visitor Center. Deadline to enter is Nov. 12. More information is available from Pimi Barrozo-Bennett at (928) 853-7784 or pimi.bennett@yahoo.com .

Ladies' handgun safety training class Oct. 26

The Williams Sportman's Club will offer a ladies handgun safety course at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 at American Legion Cordova Post. Range training takes place at 1 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range. Participants must bring their own handguns with at least 50 rounds of ammunition. Guns are available for use at the range with ammunition available for purchase. Targets and eye/hearing protection will be provided. RSVP to williams.sportmansclub@gmail.com.

International Kadampa Retreat Center Open House Oct. 26

International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon will host an open house pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. Visitors will be able to tour the temple, browse the bookstore, eat pancakes and participate in a guided meditation. More information is available at meditationinnorthernarizona.org or by calling (928) 637-6232.

Class of 2021 Fundraiser

The Williams High School class of 2021 is hosting a fundraiser. Rehab Relax Massage Therapy in Williams is donating a gift certificate a 90 minute massage. The class of 2021 is raffling tickets through the WUSD booster club. The drawing will be at the basketball senior night. Tickets are $5 or six for $25. Tickets are available at all home games. Contact Cindy Sutton at (562)714-0404 for more information.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072. The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.

American Legion Auxiliary food and clothing drive

The American Legion Auxiliary is having a food and clothing drive through the next two months. Food and clothing donations will be collected at the American Legion Hall at 425 W. Grant Avenue. More information is available by contacting Darlene at (805) 705-6698 or Carolyn at (602) 677-2561.

Veterans Day community dinner Nov. 11

The American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a Veterans Day community dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at the American Legion Hall at 425 W. Grant Avenue. More information is available by contacting Darlene at (805) 705-6698 or Carolyn at (602) 677-2561.

Ash Fork Halloween party Oct. 26

Ash Fork American Legion Post 57 will host its 4th annual Halloween costume party Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m. There will be live music, prizes, a bake sale and more. Cost is $5 per person.

Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 7:30 -8:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church's Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. A Spanish speaking meeting is held on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Williams, 629 West Grant Avenue