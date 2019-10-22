OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call

Chief Herman Nixon awards Kohl Nixon, Thomas Sanders and Tyler Forbes for their lifesaving efforts during a 911 call in June. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Chief Herman Nixon awards Kohl Nixon, Thomas Sanders and Tyler Forbes for their lifesaving efforts during a 911 call in June. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 2:47 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Police Officers Tyler Forbes, Thomas Sanders and Kohl Nixon were honored Oct. 10 for their actions during a 911 call in June.

Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon recognized the officers with each of them receiving a “Life Saving” award for their outstanding performance, professionalism and courage.

On June 14, officers of the Williams Police Department received a 911 call regarding a male subject who was having a medical crisis at La Quinta Inn at 1100 W. Cataract Road.

As the officers and Life Line ambulance arrived at the La Quinta Hotel, the male subject became unresponsive — not breathing and having a cardiac crisis. The officers began life saving measures by performing CPR on the unresponsive male subject while assisting Life Line personnel. The subject was stabilized and transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for further medical treatment.

“You acted in your official capacity as a police officer and in a professional manner carried out those duties which are expected of you in this type of incident,” Nixon said. “By conducting yourself in such a manner, you displayed those virtues this department seeks in its officers. You came to the aid of a fallen citizen which is well beyond the call of duty.”

Nixon said Fire Chief Robert Trotter from High Country Fire Department was one of the Life Line personnel on scene and told Nixon that without the officers’ assistance, the patient would most likely not have survived.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New K9 at Williams Police Department makes first drug bust
Williams 911: week of Jan. 24
Williams Police see slight increase in calls in 2016
Courage under fire: Williams police honored for quick action
Williams 911: week of July 3

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites