Vikings football and volleyball roll over Grand Canyon, Hayden

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football and volleyball team continued their winning ways last week as the boys came home with a 68-6 win over Hayden and the girls beat Grand Canyon and Hayden 3-0.

“I believe we were very prepared and ready to play,” Head football coach Jeff Brownlee said.

Kolby Payne had 90 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the game with Hayden. He was followed by Alex Garrett who carried the ball seven times for 92 yards and had three touchdowns. Garrett also had an interception.

Drew Logan, Mario Vazquez and Chance Pearson also contributed a touchdown a piece.

David Lozano kicked the ball ten times for 520 yards, averaging 52 yards per kick.

Blake Smith had three punt returns for 26 yards, averaging 9 yards per return.

Brownlee said the team has a bye this week and will face either Anthem Prep or Arete Prep Nov. 1 in the state playoffs.

The Lady Vikes beat Grand Canyon 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 Oct. 17.

The Lady Vikes traveled to Hayden Oct 18 where they beat the team 25-9, 25-10 and 25-12 in the three-game matchup.

“We have been working on taking it over the top,” said head coach Connie Stevens.

The Vikings junior varsity beat Hayden 25-4 and 25-16.

The Lady Vikings play Camp Verde Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. before heading to the regional tournament in Mogollon Oct. 29.