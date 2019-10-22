Fall festivities abound in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — It’s time for thrills and chills this season as Halloween rapidly approaches. This year, Williams and surrounding communities are ready to scare your socks off and offer you a howling good night.

Williams Elementary-Middle School Fall Carnival: Sponsored by the third grade class, children of all ages can enjoy costume contests, a haunted house, cake walk, and treats. The carnival will take place Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 601 N. 7th Street. Tickets are 2/$1. Cash only.

Heritage Elementary Harvest Fest: Heritage Elementary School is having its Harvest Fest Friday Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. The festival is open to the public with tickets for only .25 cents each. There will be fun games like pumpkin hole, wild-west shoot out, bobbing for donuts, a photo booth and more. There will also be a snack bar serving hot dogs and nachos.

Maine Consolidated School Trunk or Treat: Children can enjoy carnival games, a costume contest and a pre-pumpkin carving contest. There will be hot dogs, drinks and chips for purchase. The trunk or treat and games are free. All member of the Parks/Bellemont/Williams community are invited to attend on Saturday Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 10 N. Spring Valley Road, Parks.

Community frights

Parks in the Pines General Store Pumpkin Patch: The store is offering a pumpkin patch and is hosting games with prizes every day from 4 to 6 p.m and is offering $1 hot cocoa and apple cider. The store is located at 12963 Old Route 66, Parks.

Williams Police Department: the public is encouraged to stop by the police department for Halloween treats and goodies Oct. 31 from 4-10 p.m. Williams Police Department is located at 501 W. Route 66.

Williams-Grand Canyon News: the News welcomes all Halloween trick or treaters to stop by the office for candy Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Williams-Grand Canyon News is located at 118 S. 3rd St.

Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club Auction: The club is hosting a Halloween party with a costume contest as participants bid on items to support scholarships at Williams High School and Ash Fork High School as well as activities for Williams’ youth. The event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Williams Rodeo Barn, 750 Airport Road.

Williams Community Methodist Church: On Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. the church is offering a trunk- or- treating in the parking lot – hamburgers, hot dogs, hot cocoa and games. All are welcome to this free event.

First Baptist Church of Williams: the church is hosting a fall festival Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. and will provide games, chili and candy to all. Everyone is welcome.

Williams Family Harvest Church: the church is hosting its annual fall harvest fest Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. There will be fun for all ages, including games, food, candy, a cake walk and a bounce house. Everyone is welcome.

Howly Growly Owly Festival: Bearizona is offering spooky fun for all ages, including a raptor show, bison entertainment and a creepy Scareizona haunted house. Howly Growly Owly is open every day in October. Scareizona is only open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. There are also several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families. Visitors are encouraged to come in costume. More information is available from Bearizona at (928) 635-2289 or www.bearizona.com.

Grand Canyon Railway’s Pumpkin Patch Train: the event runs every Saturday and Sunday through October at 11 a.m, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The train ride and a pumpkin are included in the ticket price. Meet at the Williams Depot. Tickets are $29 for adults and $22 for children. Pumpkin Patch Train reservations may be made at www.thetrain.com/special-events/the-pumpkin-patch or by calling 1-800-The-Train (1-800-843- 8724). Tickets are also available for purchase at the Depot.

American Legion Post 57 Halloween costume party: The American Legion Post 57 in Ash Fork will host a Halloween costume party from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26. Visitors can enjoy live music, prizes and a bake sale at $5 per person. Everyone is invited.

To the back of beyond

Hottest Party in Town: Ponderosa Fire Department is hosting a children’s Halloween party starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at their station, 11951 Shadow Mountain Drive in Bellemont.

Flagstaff Pumpkin Walk: Celebrate the fall season with one of Flagstaff’s favorite family events. Enjoy The Arboretum gardens during the evening while following a path illuminated by creatively carved pumpkins. The Pumpkin Walk takes place Oct. 25-26 from 4-7 p.m. More information is available at (928) 774-1442 or thearb.org/calendarofevents/pumpkin-walk.

Adult spookiness

Canyon Club Halloween Party: Drink specials, food and a costume contest Oct. 31. Prizes awarded at 11 p.m. Canyon Club is located at 132 W. Route 66 in Williams.

Sultana Halloween Bash: Costume contests and live DJ from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 31 at the World Famous Sultana. Cash prizes will be awarded for best individual and duo costumes. The Sultana is located at 301 W. Route 66.