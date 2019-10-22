OFFERS
Rotary Club, Lions Club Western Auction Oct. 26

Rotarians gather to show various auction items during their 2017 Western Auction. This year’s auction will be held Oct. 26 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 2:09 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 20th annual Western Auction is coming Oct. 26 to Williams.

The Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club are working together to bring the auction to the community.

The Western Auction will be at the city of Williams Rodeo Barn Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 – 9 p.m.

The venue will be transformed into an elegant evening of fun. Catered dinner will include prime rib, chicken, or a vegetarian lasagna entrée, plus all the fixings.

Beer will be provided by Grand Canyon Brewing Company, with wine and margaritas also available.

There will be an exciting live auction, a silent auction, and games including a raffle for a chainsaw and wood, a wheel of fortune and a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for both clubs.

The 50/50 raffle is for half the money in the pot; the more tickets sold, the more can be won.

Tickets are sold by members of Williams Rotary Club and Williams Lions Club. Event tickets are $40 per person with discounts for tables.

Tickets are available from Allan Duncan at (928) 635-4404, Williams Rotary Club members, Williams Lions Club members, or Patty Williams of Williams Wear at 117 W. Route 66.

Since the Western Auction will be very close to Halloween, all those attending are encouraged to wear a costume. There will be prizes.

Through the annual Western Auction fundraiser, the Rotary Club will continue to fund scholarships and community support, including WEMS KinderCamp.

Prizes are still being accepted for the live auction, silent auction and wheel of fortune.

