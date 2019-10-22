Helicopter logging begins next week on Bill Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The first stage of a 300-acre steep slope fuels reduction efforts on the Bill Williams Mountain Restoration Project is underway on the Williams Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest.

A helicopter will begin the technical work of hauling material off the mountain from the elevated areas that are inaccessible by ground or other conventional methods.

Aerial logging will be occur-ring seven days a week during daylight hours providing weather conditions are conducive for safe operations.



Sawyers from Markit! Forestry Management are currently on the mountainside cutting and bundling woody material in preparation for the removal of hazardous fuels from the most difficult terrain on the highest slopes of the mountain. A long cable suspended below the helicopter is attached to the bundled material which is then flown to a lower site where processing and loading will take place before the material is eventually transported off the mountain by trucks.

There will be a noticeable increase in traffic within city limits as hauling vehicles begin transporting material out of Williams.

Helicopters will be noticeable to residents and businesses in and around the city of Williams both audibly and visually.

Because of the hazardous nature of the technical work involving aircraft, a temporary area closure order has been put into effect on a portion of Bill Williams Mountain.

The restricted area consists of all National Forest lands, roads and trails within and forming the boundary beginning at the junction of Forest Road 111 and County Road 73 (also known as the Perkinsville Road), then following FR 111 in a westerly direction for approximately six miles near the top of Bill Williams Mountain to the Bill Williams Trailhead. The closure includes north on the Bill Williams Trail (Trail no. 21) past the junction with FR 9112A to the intersection with the powerline, then following the powerline northeast for approximately one mile to the eastern edge of Sections 5 and 4 where it connects with the National Forest boundary, then following the forest boundary east and south to the intersection of the forest boundary and CR 73. The closure then follows CR 73 approximately one-quarter of mile to the forest boundary, then follows the forest boundary west and south back to CR 73, then following CR 73 south back to the point of beginning at the intersection of CR73 and FRl 11.



Forest users and members of the public are asked to avoid travelling through or entering into the closure area until the order is rescinded. Specific information about trails, roads and areas within the closure is available at http://bit.ly/BillWmMtn-TempClosure.



Project managers are hopeful to complete this first stage of fuels removal by late December of this year. There are approximately 900 additional acres on the steep slopes that will be targeted for treatment as the next phases of this project move forward.

Officials from the National Forest Foundation (NFF) Coconino County, Arizona Department of Forestry Fire Management and the Kaibab National Forest have been working together to implement the restoration project.

The NFF brought together funds from multiple contributors that include $1,800,000 from the Kaibab National Forest, $800,000 from Coconino County, $300,000 from the Arizona Department of Forestry Fire Management, private funds from the Sperling Foundation, and a state grant from the Arizona Department of Water Resources to provide better protection and long term sustainability of critical resources that are vital to the city of Williams.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.