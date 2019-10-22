Elk Lee prescribed fire to begin 10 miles southeast of Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new prescribed fire project is set to begin this week on the Williams Ranger District and will likely last several months.

The Elk Lee Prescribed Fire project is located 10 miles southeast of the city of Williams and is 8,166 acres in size.

The project will be broken up into smaller units for daily operations to minimize heavy smoke impacts and allow ventilation to move smoke out of the vicinity more rapidly. The specific units to be ignited will be chosen based on fuel moistures and weather conditions that are within prescriptive levels that meet fuels reduction objectives. A helicopter will be utilized to conduct aerial Ignitions which will accelerate the overall length of time the project will last, and will also reduce the number of days smoke may linger in the atmosphere.

Officials understand that impacts to air quality may be unpleasant at times, however they can significantly reduce the amount and limit the duration of smoke more effectively using prescribed methods as opposed to an uncontrolled wildfire situation. More information about smoke and public health is available at bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness.

During operations, fire personnel and vehicles will be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened caution when passing through active project areas. Hunters and campers are encouraged to seek alternative campsites away from the active fire vicinity while operations are occurring.

All prescribed burning on Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. To view approved prescribed burns for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website go to: smoke.azdeq.gov.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest