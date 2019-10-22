OFFERS
County Parks and Rec Master Plan could include future developments in Williams

A draft master plan for Coconino County Parks and Rec is now available for public viewing and commenting. The plan includes future county parks and rec developments in Williams. (Photo/Coconino County Master Plan)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 12:56 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Coconino County is seeking input on the newly created draft Parks and Rec Master Plan.

Cynthia Nemeth, Coconino County Parks and Recreation Director, presented the plan at the Williams City Council meeting Oct. 10.

“A year ago we were meeting stakeholders and the public gathering info and input on a Coconino County Parks and Rec Master Plan,” Nemeth said. “Now a year later and that info has been compiled by our consultants and we have a draft master plan.”

Nemeth said the department traveled to communities throughout Coconino County gathering input for the master plan.

“We gathered about 600 online questionnaires and there were statistically valid surveys that went out to 4,000 Coconino County residents,” she said. “The public was invited to respond to that survey and we got a good number of responses.”

Nemeth said the department has now created a draft plan and is seeking additional input from Coconino County residents. Williams residents can view a printed copy of the plan at the Williams Public Library or can view the online version at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2046/Master-Plan. Residents can directly comment on the online version.

“I ask that you tell constituents — friends, family, neighbors — to go online and do the same thing,” she said. “We want to make sure that we have done it right.”

In Williams, seven people participated in focus group meetings, and the county received 43 responses to surveys. Based on surveys and other input, the priorities for Williams include developing a multi-use indoor recreation facility, creating an off-leash dog park, expanding space for athletic fields, developing fitness/wellness programs for adults, creating natural/historical/cultural events and maintaining Cataract Park.

Nemeth said the master plan is a road map for the next 10-15 years for Coconino County. She said the plan will help the department make policy decisions although there is no budget allocated for any projects.

“We may not have the resources to make everything happen, but it’s good for us to know what those needs are,” she said.

She said the plan addresses the needs and priorities for the county and can help the department direct partners for that need.

“If at some point there is a bond referendum opportunity, then we will know,” she said. “We have good documentation where we might be able to help these communities with these larger capital projects should that opportunity arise in the next 10-15 years.”

Nemeth said she also hopes that people look to parks and rec for assistance.

“We want to be a resource,” she said. “Not just a financial resource, but a human resource, a technical resource, a person who can coalesce partnerships for the community.”

