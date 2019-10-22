Coconino Community College to bring hospitality classes to Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Courses in guest services and customer relations could be coming to Williams.

Several Williams business owners recently contacted Coconino Community College (CCC) about the possibility of bringing hospitality courses to Williams.

CCC President Colleen Smith attended the Oct. 10 Williams City Council meeting and presented the college’s ideas for module courses in Williams.

Smith said staff created the modules based on components of Coconino Community College’s Hotel and Restaurant Service Certificate and the Associate of Arts program in Hotel and Restaurant Management.

The first module would be Service and Soft Skills, which would include training on presence and employability, communication and presentation, guest services and customer experience. The second module is Restaurant and Food Service, which would include staff etiquette and teamwork, applied math and accounting, techniques for improving customer experience and product knowledge. The third module is Managers and Supervisors and would include training in selecting and retaining staff, and training approaches and techniques.

“Not only would we preparing the course from the learning outcomes that we use in our hospitality program, but we would work with employers as well to see what their specific needs are to make sure the training is developed according to their needs,” Smith said.

The courses would have a flat rate that could be divided up by employers and/or attendees. The Service and Soft Skills class is eight hours and would be $600, the Restaurant and Food Service is 12 hours and would be $1,000, and the Managers and Supervisors is four hours and would be $400.

“If you have various employers pitch in to pay for the training, then that brings the cost down,” Smith said. “So as many students as you have in the training can make a difference in the cost.”

Smith said the hours of the classes can be tailored to fit the needs of the community.

“It could be broken up or done all day on Saturday,” she said. “You might want four hours one day and four another. The idea would be to get to as many employees as possible. We could do another three months later if needed.”

Smith said the courses could be held in Williams or at one of the CCC campuses in Flagstaff.

She said the college is also looking at creating certificates for the attendees.

“The way the courses are being designed are short-term noncredit courses,” she said. “We could prepare a certificate for the students who are in the course so they could give the certificate to employers.”

Smith said it is a goal of CCC to serve the needs of communities in Coconino County.

“I think community colleges are extremely important in helping the workforce,” she said. “We spent last year working with our board, this community, Flagstaff and Page to develop a new mission statement that states we want to keenly engage with our communities in providing programs our communities request.”