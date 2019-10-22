OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 25
Burning continues on Three Sisters Fire prescribed fire

On Oct. 17 an additional 721 acres were successfully treated along a two-mile stretch of State Highway 64. (Photo by Dyan Bone KNF)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 8:42 a.m.

As of Oct. 17, an additional 721 acres were successfully treated along a two-mile stretch of the west side of State Highway 64, just north of the Kaibab Lake entrance road. All containment lines are holding. The 7,400 acre prescribed burn area is located just north of Williams and west of Airport Road and Highway 64.

