OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Oct. 25
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona woman bitten by javelina after routine feedings

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 7:02 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona wildlife authorities have urged people against feeding wild animals after a woman who regularly feeds javelina in Tucson was bitten by one.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department in Tucson says they believe the woman was attacked Sunday because she got to close to a female javelina and its young.

Authorities believe the javelina would not have been there if she wasn't routinely feeding them.

The woman says she was taking out her trash and turned around quickly scaring the javelina.

Authorities say the woman was treated and released from an urgent care facility Sunday and recommended she receive a rabies shot.

Authorities reminded residents that feeding wildlife is illegal in Pima, Pinal and Maricopa Counties.

No citations were made, but the case is still under investigation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Coconino County Health Department officials warn residents about rabies
Mountain lion found under mobile home deemed threat, killed
Coconino County recommends taking precautions against rabies
Two foxes test positive for rabies in Flagstaff
Javelina pose threat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites