Williams 911: Week of Oct. 16

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, two truck drivers not getting along;

• Officers responded to domestic at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Route 66 after he was stopped for driving 74 in a 25;

• Officers responded to intoxicated subject at local hotel, subject left area;

• Officers responded to a fight on Fulton Avenue, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took criminal damage report at Canyon Club;

• Officers arrested a female for a valid warrant on Route 66;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Golden Meadows;

• Officers responded to reckless driver/road rage on Rodeo Road;

• Officers investigated non injury accident at Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to fight on Second Street and Route 66, mutual combat subjects separated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers arrested a male for driving cancelled, cited and released;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to a vehicle parked in turning lane at Second Street and Railroad Avenue, tow truck called and Chinese tourist appeared and took care of tow bill and cited for leaving vehicle in traffic lane;

• Officers responded to three subjects at rec center after hours, subjects removed;

• Officers responded to man in street on Taber and Route 66, intoxicated male removed;

• Officers responded to possible house fire on Fifth Street and Sherman, barbecue was on high;

• Officers cited a male and female for camping at Cataract, subjects have been warned several times;

• Officers took report of transient that was found sleeping in garbage cans at Kicks Restaurant.

• Officers took non injury hit and run accident on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Route 66 and I-40 off ramp 161, turned over to DPS;

• Officers responded to fight on Seventh Street, no fight misunderstanding;

• Officers took report of private property accident that occurred approximately a week prior on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Edison, turned over to Lifeline;

• Officers responded to dog bite on Route 66, had occurred several months prior and subject upset because of civil lawsuit;

• Officers and ACO responded to loose and lost horse on Garland Prairie horse corralled and owner contacted;

Officers issued 11 citations and gave out 62 warnings.

