Three Sisters Prescribed Fire producing smoke impacts on SR 64
Kaibab National Forest fire managers have begun applying prescribed fire treatments on the first units of the Three Sisters Prescribed Fire Project north of Williams. Operations will likely continue throughout the week while weather conditions are favorable.
The project is expected to take multiple days to complete, however ignitions will only occur on days that will be most effect for meeting objectives and minimizing smoke impacts to the adjacent rural areas.
The 7400 acre prescribed burn area is located just north of the City of Williams and Interstate 40, east of Forest Road 124, and west of Airport Road and Highway 64. Goals of the prescribed fire treatment include decreasing the threat of unnatural severe wildfire by reducing accumulated fuels, improving forest health, and reintroducing fire to the landscape that aligns with the desired historical condition.
The project will be broken into smaller units that will be scheduled to be burned on days that will help to allow smoke to disperse away from developed areas and ventilate quicker reducing the impacts to local communities.
No road or trail closures are planned as part of this project, however access to Kaibab Lake will be temporarily restricted while ignition operations are occurring within the day use picnic and fishing areas. Motorists are reminded to slow down and drive with heightened awareness when passing through active project areas.
Information provided by Inciweb
