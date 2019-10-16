Honoring our servicemen and women: Veterans encouraged to share their stories

To honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Williams-Grand Canyon News publishes a Veterans Tab each Veteran's Day.

This free publication is inserted annually into the Veterans Day edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News and shares stories and photographs of local veterans.

To stay current, the News is seeking updated information about all local veterans.

If you have had your information published in the past and it needs updated or if a loved one has moved away or passed away we would like to update that information.

Additionally, servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service and photos may send their information via email to Editor Loretta Yerian at lyerian@williamsnews.com or can stop by in person at the Williams News office 118 S. 3rd St. in Williams.

All veterans who live in Williams, Ash Fork, Parks or surrounding areas are welcome to submit their inforamation for publication.

Submissions should include the veteran's full name, rank, city or town of residence, dates of service, branch, medals and commendations and location of service. Contact information for editorial purposes should be included for any questions.

More information or to make changes or updates is available from Loretta Yerian at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609 or Connie Hiemenz at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3605.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30.