OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Honoring our servicemen and women: Veterans encouraged to share their stories

Local veterans and their families are encouraged to add their military information to the Williams News Veterans Tab in honor of Veterans Day. (photo/Williams Historic Photo Archive)

Local veterans and their families are encouraged to add their military information to the Williams News Veterans Tab in honor of Veterans Day. (photo/Williams Historic Photo Archive)

Originally Published: October 16, 2019 12:01 p.m.

To honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Williams-Grand Canyon News publishes a Veterans Tab each Veteran's Day.

This free publication is inserted annually into the Veterans Day edition of Williams-Grand Canyon News and shares stories and photographs of local veterans.

To stay current, the News is seeking updated information about all local veterans.

If you have had your information published in the past and it needs updated or if a loved one has moved away or passed away we would like to update that information.

Additionally, servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service and photos may send their information via email to Editor Loretta Yerian at lyerian@williamsnews.com or can stop by in person at the Williams News office 118 S. 3rd St. in Williams.

All veterans who live in Williams, Ash Fork, Parks or surrounding areas are welcome to submit their inforamation for publication.

Submissions should include the veteran's full name, rank, city or town of residence, dates of service, branch, medals and commendations and location of service. Contact information for editorial purposes should be included for any questions.

More information or to make changes or updates is available from Loretta Yerian at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609 or Connie Hiemenz at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3605.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Calling all Veterans!
Editorial: Join us in honoring our veterans next month
Editorial: Join us in honoring our veterans next month
Become part of the News' latest grad tab keepsake
Become part of the News' latest keepsake grad tab

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites