OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams

Long-time Williams Police Department officer Robert Anderson is leaving Williams for a new position in Bellingham, Wash. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Long-time Williams Police Department officer Robert Anderson is leaving Williams for a new position in Bellingham, Wash. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 1:34 p.m.

photo

Williams Police Officer Robert Anderson reads to a classroom at Heritage Elementary School Feb. 13 as part of Love of Reading week. (Photo/Heritage Elementary School)

Long-time Williams Police Department officer Robert Anderson is leaving Williams. Anderson has accepted a position with the Bellingham, Washington Police Department. Anderson is a well-loved community member who was selected as the 2018 Officer of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Police for his actions in a 2017 shooting in Williams. Anderson served on the Williams Police Department for 12 years.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Robert Anderson named Officer of the Year for actions during 2017 shooting
Williams Police Department officers begin wearing body cameras
Jury enters deliberations for Gutierrez shooting trial
Jury reaches verdict in Gutierrez trial
Church shootings prompt Williams Police to patrol community churches

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites