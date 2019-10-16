Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 1:34 p.m.
Long-time Williams Police Department officer Robert Anderson is leaving Williams. Anderson has accepted a position with the Bellingham, Washington Police Department. Anderson is a well-loved community member who was selected as the 2018 Officer of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Police for his actions in a 2017 shooting in Williams. Anderson served on the Williams Police Department for 12 years.
Most Read
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Rescue mission withdraws from Parks property purchase
- Controversial development near Grand Canyon will not seek water from Williams
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Camp Verde commits $250K to equestrian center
- Update 3 p.m.: Williams police have cancelled Silver Alert for 83-year old Williams resident
- Ash Fork Elementary honored as National Blue Ribbon school
- Williams police issue Silver Alert for 83-year old Williams resident
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Full steam ahead: Grand Canyon Railway celebrates 30 years
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
- Construction continues on I-17 interchange at McConnell Bridge in Flagstaff
- I-40 traffic to be re-routed at Bellemont during 8-day closure
- Rescue mission withdraws from Parks property purchase
- Williams’ new city manager takes helm
- Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: