Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 17
Celebrating a century: Thelma Kelley celebrates 100 candles Oct. 14

Thelma Kelley celebrates her 100th birthday Oct. 14. (Connie Hiemenz/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 16, 2019 1:40 p.m.

Thelma Kelley celebrated her 100th birthday Oct. 14. Kelly was born in 1919 in Florida. She has lived in Williams for more than 20 years and is the longest resident at St. Agnes Apartments in Williams. Kelley was married to Gene Kelley and lived previously in Hawaii and Maine. Kelley moved to Arizona to be near family. When asked what she thought about turning 100 Kelley said, “It’s a miracle!” Kelley celebrated her birthday with many friends Oct. 14.

