Update 3 p.m.: Williams police have cancelled Silver Alert for 83-year old Williams resident

3 p.m. Update - Williams Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Arthur Cole. He has been located.

Arthur Cole, 83, was last at his Williams residence Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Cole has undiagnosed dementia. He left the home driving a champagne colored 2006 Jeep Liberty, Arizona plate BMN 9357. There are no distinguishing marks or stickers.

Cole was wearing pajama pants and a red sports jersey. He is 6’ 1” and weighs 240. He is white, has brown hair and blue eyes. He previously suffered a stroke and is diabetic. He left the home without his medications.

WPD reported that Cole used his credit card Oct. 15 at 10:45 a.m. at Twenty Nine Palms, Calif.