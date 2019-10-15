Williams opens doors for Operation Christmas Child shoe box donations

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams community is joining tens of thousands of U.S. families to make an impact in the lives of children in need. They are donating colorfully wrapped shoe box gifts to be sent to children around the world — many of whom have never received a gift before and have very little to call their own.

Nov. 18-25 is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week. Caring people around the country can collect shoe box gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

“A global movement begins this week across the US and seven other sending countries, millions are focused on making a difference in the lives of children facing difficult circumstances,” said Operation Christmas Child Senior Domestic Director Randy Riddle.

More than 100,000 volunteers including families, churches and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2017, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach 12 million children, with 9.6 million coming from the United States.

Locally, Operation Christmas Child boxes and information can be found at Old Trails True Value in Williams. The boxes can be picked up during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday. There will also be a special packing event Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be more information at the Williams Elementary-Middle School Fall Carnival Oct. 24.

If a person is unable to donate locally, online resources are available by visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoe box gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoe box by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.