OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop

Ann Fairley, 54, Natasia Anderson, 19, Jerod Fairley, 19, Robert Grant, 47, and Alton Deas, 39, were arrested after a large amount of cocaine and heroin were found in a vehicle as they were traveling through Ash Fork in on Oct. 14, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Ann Fairley, 54, Natasia Anderson, 19, Jerod Fairley, 19, Robert Grant, 47, and Alton Deas, 39, were arrested after a large amount of cocaine and heroin were found in a vehicle as they were traveling through Ash Fork in on Oct. 14, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 8:07 p.m.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office canine unit is responsible for the discovery of 30 lbs. of cocaine and nearly 5 lbs. of heroin during a traffic stop on I-40 near Ash Fork Oct. 14.

According to a YCSO press release, at approximately 10:27 a.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a white mini-van for moving and equipment violations. Based on conversations with the driver, Ann Fairly and one of the passengers, the deputy became suspicious of the activity of the group.

“The deputy detected several deceptive statements between the parties attempting to deflect from his suspicion they were involved in illicit drug transportation,” the release stated.

Based on his suspicions, the K9 deputy deployed his certified K9 partner, Vader, for a free air sniff of the van’s exterior.

Vader gave a positive alert to an odor of drugs and the van was subsequently searched.

Deputies found 10 packages of cocaine weighting a total of 29.5 lbs, and two packages of heroin weighting 4.5 lbs. The drugs were stored ina compartment below the floor. The initial investigation showed that all the suspects had knowledge of the drugs and were profiting from the effort.

YCSO arrested 47-year-old Robert Grant, 39-year-old Alton Deas, 54-year-old Ann Fairley, 19-year-old Natasia Anderson and 19-year-old Jerod Fairley.

All the suspects are from South Carolina and were booked into the Camp Verde Detention where they remain in-custody, each with a bond of $250,000.

The suspects were charged with two counts of transportation of narcotic drugs, two counts of possession of narcotic drug for sales, two counts possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, the suspects were charged with endangerment after the deputy discovered a 2-year-old boy in the vehicle with the narcotic drugs.

The child was released to a relative from the Phoenix area.

YCSO estimates the street value of the drugs at over $1 million.

The investigation into the source and destination is ongoing in cooperation with detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (PANT).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Over 30 pounds of drugs seized on I-40 near Ash Fork
Yavapai K9 leads to $1 million cocaine seizure near Ash Fork
New K9 at Williams Police Department makes first drug bust
Williams man arrested on drug charges, forgery
K9 deputies discover nearly 100 pounds of marijuana hidden in truck

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites