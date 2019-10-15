Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office canine unit is responsible for the discovery of 30 lbs. of cocaine and nearly 5 lbs. of heroin during a traffic stop on I-40 near Ash Fork Oct. 14.

According to a YCSO press release, at approximately 10:27 a.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a white mini-van for moving and equipment violations. Based on conversations with the driver, Ann Fairly and one of the passengers, the deputy became suspicious of the activity of the group.

“The deputy detected several deceptive statements between the parties attempting to deflect from his suspicion they were involved in illicit drug transportation,” the release stated.

Based on his suspicions, the K9 deputy deployed his certified K9 partner, Vader, for a free air sniff of the van’s exterior.

Vader gave a positive alert to an odor of drugs and the van was subsequently searched.

Deputies found 10 packages of cocaine weighting a total of 29.5 lbs, and two packages of heroin weighting 4.5 lbs. The drugs were stored ina compartment below the floor. The initial investigation showed that all the suspects had knowledge of the drugs and were profiting from the effort.

YCSO arrested 47-year-old Robert Grant, 39-year-old Alton Deas, 54-year-old Ann Fairley, 19-year-old Natasia Anderson and 19-year-old Jerod Fairley.

All the suspects are from South Carolina and were booked into the Camp Verde Detention where they remain in-custody, each with a bond of $250,000.

The suspects were charged with two counts of transportation of narcotic drugs, two counts of possession of narcotic drug for sales, two counts possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, the suspects were charged with endangerment after the deputy discovered a 2-year-old boy in the vehicle with the narcotic drugs.

The child was released to a relative from the Phoenix area.

YCSO estimates the street value of the drugs at over $1 million.

The investigation into the source and destination is ongoing in cooperation with detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (PANT).