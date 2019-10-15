OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill

From left: Representatives from Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s offices, Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan, Julie Pastrick with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Tom Loushin of A1 Timber, Jason Rosamond of NewLife Forest Products, Williams Mayor John Moore, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott and others attend the ground breaking for Windfall Sawmill east of Williams Oct. 9. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

From left: Representatives from Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s offices, Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan, Julie Pastrick with the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Tom Loushin of A1 Timber, Jason Rosamond of NewLife Forest Products, Williams Mayor John Moore, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Supervisor Art Babbott and others attend the ground breaking for Windfall Sawmill east of Williams Oct. 9. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 3:45 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — NewLife Forest Products, LLC held an official ground breaking ceremony Oct. 9 for Windfall Sawmill, a new mill on Garland Prairie Road.

According to officials with NewLife, the mill site has been under construction for several months and will be one of the most technologically advanced mills in the Southwest.

Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, the city of Williams, Coconino County, Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s office and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office were on hand as Julie Pastrick from the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce introduced mill officials.

Jason Rosamond, Adam Cooley, Tom Loushin and other New Life Forest Products employees gave an overview of the sawmill and answered questions from the attendees.

photo

Adam Cooley of NewLife Forest Products, LLC explains the mill process to representatives of various government agencies and other interested parties at Windfall Mill on Garland Prairie Road Oct. 9. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Although much work still needs to be done, Cooley walked the attendees through the property explaining how the sawmill, kilns and planer will operate. He said most of the work on the property so far has been stabilizing the ground for the infrastructure.

“There were existing sawmills on these properties,” Cooley said. “Wood chips, bark and mulch — the ground was not stable whatsoever to build any infrastructure on it.”

Cooley said the company received quotes as high as $4 million to stabilize the ground, so the company decided to do their own earth work.

“We partnered with A1 Timber, who is part of our group,” Cooley said. “Now we have the capability. Right as you enter the city of Williams there is a rock quarry — that is all of our equipment.”

Cooley said the company has been hauling rock from the hillside and bringing it to the sawmill to provide a stable foundation.

“We’ll be able to pull that earth work off for just a quarter of that price ($4 mil),” he said.

In addition to the rock from the quarry, the company has also built extremely thick concrete slabs.

“We’ve had to bring in a lot of rock and concrete slabs that thick in order to have the sawmill operate efficiently without it moving anywhere,” he said.

Cooley said NewLife is in the process of transporting the sawmill from Georgia.

“We have been dismantling it,” he said. “Some of the equipment is already on the far side of the property. They’ve been trucking it in — several trucks per week.”

Cooley said the mill site is about 100 acres. He said much of that acreage will be used to store logs.

“One of the hard things here is (during) the winter we are closed out of the forest,” he said. “So we need a sufficient area to store the logs to continue to operate the sawmill during those time periods. Sometimes its four months, sometimes two weeks. We have to plan for that, it’s a lot of money tied up in inventory just sitting there but it secures our ability to continue to process during that time period.”

Cooley said NewLife has been working diligently to get the sawmill up and running.

“This project here is just one aspect of the forest restoration,” he said. “Significant work has been done already, we have several sites out in the forest. We could be out there harvesting today and thinning that land, but what would we do with all that fiber?”

photo

Williams Mayor John Moore said the mill will help bring jobs to the Williams area. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Cooley said the company wants to get the forest restoration moving along, but until the sawmill project is built the wood can’t be processed.

“So that’s why this project is so vital to make this forest restoration work,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of setbacks but we are working very hard to get this done.”

FEC Logging USA Holdings, LLC, owns NewLife Forest Products and Good Earth Power AZ, LLC. Good Earth Power AZ LLC holds the nation’s largest U.S. Forest Service stewardship contract to treat 300,000 acres as part of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI).

The 4FRI seeks to accelerate restoration at landscape levels to restore the ecological resilience and function of 2.4 million acres of ponderosa pine forests in Arizona. More information on the 4FRI is available at www.fs.usda.gov/4fri

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Washington-based loggers, other investors merge with Good Earth Power
Good Earth Power: ready to fulfill Phase 1 of 4FRI contract
Sawmill opens on Garland Prairie Road in Williams
Good Earth set to open lumber mill in Williams
Forest Service transfers 4FRI contract to Good Earth Power

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites