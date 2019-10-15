Bearizona pledges $90,000 to new WEMS after- school program

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Bearizona recently partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff to secure $90,000 in funding to help with the newly established Falcon Flyers after-school program at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

The funding will be distributed over the next three years to the Falcon Flyers.

The after-school program was recently awarded a $120,000 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.

The grant, along with significant financial support from partners such as St. Mary’s Food Bank, the Globe Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of America and Bearizona will provide educational opportunities disguised as fun projects for children in preschool through eighth grade at the end of the school day

Falcon Flyers goals is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to help them realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

“The Falcon Flyers program is amazingly beneficial for our school and community. Having a safe place where students can go to learn and play every day after the bell rings gives our families peace of mind, and it allows our students to develop academic, athletic and social skills,” said Williams Elementary-Middle School Principal Carissa Morrison. “We are grateful to all our partners, of course, but the local support of Bearizona is so wonderful. It’s one more affirmation of how much our small community rallies behind its Williams students.”

The new after-school program provides a meal after school, offers time to complete homework and gives students the ability to participate in a variety of activities ranging from physical activities, robotics, engineering, STEM and math, to reading, scrapbooking, technology, health and nutrition.

The program is available Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon.

When approached by WEMS, Bearizona CEO Sean Casey jumped at the chance to help fund the important after-school program.

“The community of Williams has always been supportive of Bearizona and this is a great opportunity to give back,” Casey said. “All of us at Bearizona are thrilled to help these kids fill up their after-school time with this productive, entertaining and educational program.”

There are currently still spaces available for students that are interested.

“The Falcon Flyers after school program is a home run for the youth of Williams,” said Boys & Girls Club Board Co-Chair Valerie Caro. “This is truly the ‘Dream Team’ of collaborators.”

More information is available from Williams Elementary-Middle School at (928)-635-4672.

Information provided by Bearizona.