OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 17
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bearizona pledges $90,000 to new WEMS after- school program
Community contributions and 21st Century Grant ensure longevity of Falcon Flyers program at WEMS

Bearizona CEO Sean Casey presents a $30,000 check to Williams Elementary-Middle School for its Falcon Flyers after-school program. (Submitted photo)

Bearizona CEO Sean Casey presents a $30,000 check to Williams Elementary-Middle School for its Falcon Flyers after-school program. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 3:37 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Bearizona recently partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff to secure $90,000 in funding to help with the newly established Falcon Flyers after-school program at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

The funding will be distributed over the next three years to the Falcon Flyers.

The after-school program was recently awarded a $120,000 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant.

The grant, along with significant financial support from partners such as St. Mary’s Food Bank, the Globe Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of America and Bearizona will provide educational opportunities disguised as fun projects for children in preschool through eighth grade at the end of the school day

Falcon Flyers goals is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to help them realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

“The Falcon Flyers program is amazingly beneficial for our school and community. Having a safe place where students can go to learn and play every day after the bell rings gives our families peace of mind, and it allows our students to develop academic, athletic and social skills,” said Williams Elementary-Middle School Principal Carissa Morrison. “We are grateful to all our partners, of course, but the local support of Bearizona is so wonderful. It’s one more affirmation of how much our small community rallies behind its Williams students.”

The new after-school program provides a meal after school, offers time to complete homework and gives students the ability to participate in a variety of activities ranging from physical activities, robotics, engineering, STEM and math, to reading, scrapbooking, technology, health and nutrition.

The program is available Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6 p.m., and on Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon.

When approached by WEMS, Bearizona CEO Sean Casey jumped at the chance to help fund the important after-school program.

“The community of Williams has always been supportive of Bearizona and this is a great opportunity to give back,” Casey said. “All of us at Bearizona are thrilled to help these kids fill up their after-school time with this productive, entertaining and educational program.”

There are currently still spaces available for students that are interested.

“The Falcon Flyers after school program is a home run for the youth of Williams,” said Boys & Girls Club Board Co-Chair Valerie Caro. “This is truly the ‘Dream Team’ of collaborators.”

More information is available from Williams Elementary-Middle School at (928)-635-4672.

Information provided by Bearizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grant to provide funding for new after-school program at WEMS
Safe Routes to School promotes fitness
Focused Falcons program takes flight
WEMS students complete 20,060 miles toward a healthier lifestyle
WEMS Table Tennis Champs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites