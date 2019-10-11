OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  24.0 weather icon
Vintage Datsuns roll into Williams Oct. 5

The eighth annual vintage Datsun car show came to Williams Oct. 5. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 11, 2019 5:46 p.m.

Photo Gallery

2019 Datsun Car Show

Classic car owners returned to Williams Oct. 5 for the eighth annual Datsun Car Show. Around 65 cars attended the show with models as early as 1958 to as late as 1986. Awards were given in first, second and third place and Best in Show. The show was hosted by Dairy Queen.

