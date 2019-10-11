Vintage Datsuns roll into Williams Oct. 5
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 5:46 p.m.
Photo Gallery
2019 Datsun Car Show
Classic car owners returned to Williams Oct. 5 for the eighth annual Datsun Car Show. Around 65 cars attended the show with models as early as 1958 to as late as 1986. Awards were given in first, second and third place and Best in Show. The show was hosted by Dairy Queen.
