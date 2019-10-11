OFFERS
UA gets $1M pledge for wildlife conservation programs

Originally Published: October 11, 2019 3:58 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona is getting $1 million to further its research into international wildlife conservation.

The school announced Wednesday that an alum who lives in Tucson but wishes to remain anonymous is behind the financial pledge.

Her contribution will go toward training students studying to be wildlife conservation biologists at the School of Natural Resources and the Environment.

University officials say the money will also allow for more outreach opportunities in other countries.

The donor earlier this year gave $100,000 for a school project focused on vulnerable elephant populations in the Africa savanna.

