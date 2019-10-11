OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  24.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

St. John's hosts annual Blessing of the Animals

Pimi Barrozo-Bennett brings her dog to the annual Blessing of the Animals. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Pimi Barrozo-Bennett brings her dog to the annual Blessing of the Animals. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 11, 2019 5:55 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Blessing Of The Animals 2

Williams animal lovers came to St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Oct. 6 for the annual Blessing of the Animals. The event coincides with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis of Assisi died October 3, 1226 and during his life he developed a deep love of nature and animals. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of the environment and animals. Each October, all around the world, animals are blessed in communities on or near this feast day.

Each animal will received a blessing from Rev. Cheryl Fox, and a St. Francis of Assisi medal to be worn on their collar.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Blessing of the Animals at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Oct. 6
Be blessed: Blessing of the Animals Oct. 6
Photo highlights: Williams residents and pets take part in annual blessing of the animals event
Community calendar: week of September 6
Community calendar: week of September 27

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites