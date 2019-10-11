St. John's hosts annual Blessing of the Animals

Williams animal lovers came to St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church Oct. 6 for the annual Blessing of the Animals. The event coincides with the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis of Assisi died October 3, 1226 and during his life he developed a deep love of nature and animals. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of the environment and animals. Each October, all around the world, animals are blessed in communities on or near this feast day.

Each animal will received a blessing from Rev. Cheryl Fox, and a St. Francis of Assisi medal to be worn on their collar.

