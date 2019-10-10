OFFERS
Mormon Lake Road north entrance closed
Access to Mormon Lake through south entrance only

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 11:01 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The north entrance of Mormon Lake Road, which is located just off Lake Mary Road (near the scenic overlook) about 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff, will be closed for several weeks to repair a cattleguard on Mormon Lake Road. During this period, motorists will can only access Mormon Lake through the south entrance.

The closure, which is expected to last two to three weeks, is necessary so that crews can expedite repair of the cattleguard located approximately a half mile north of Rockledge Road near Milepost 8. Due to soil stabilization uses, the cattleguard has settled several inches below the roadway’s grade, creating a rough transition point for drivers that could pose a safety issue.

To repair the cattleguard, crews must first dry out its base, which includes a significant layer of moisture-laden subterranean clay. After the cattleguard is dried out, crews will install concrete slurry as bridging material to bring the cattleguard up to grade. Following a seven-day cure period, the cattleguard will be reinstalled and roadway areas on either side of it will be repaved to match its grade.

InterMountain West Civil Constructors, Inc., the project’s contractor, has deployed an electronic message board at the north entrance of Mormon Lake Road and signs in the township to alert residents of the closure. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and expect delays when traveling.

The Mormon Lake Road Reconstruction Project is slated to be completed by the end of the month. However, the schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen factors.

For more information about the Mormon Lake Road Reconstruction Project please visit www.coconino.az.gov/MormonLakeRoadProject.

Information provided by Coconino County

