Williams sanitation department receives ADEQ award
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.
Williams Transfer Station received a certificate of recognition Sept. 26 from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. ADEQ welcomed the transfer station into a Bronze Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program (VESP) which was adopted by the state legislature and signed into law in 2012 to provide recognition and incentives for organizations who go above and beyond environmental law requirements. This recognition is based on the department’s commitment to complying with state environmental regulations.
