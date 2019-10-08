OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Williams sanitation department receives ADEQ award

Jeff Pettit, foreman for the Williams Transfer Station accepts a VESP award from ADEQ at a September City Council meeting. The award recognizes the agency for going above and beyond environmental law requirements. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Williams Transfer Station received a certificate of recognition Sept. 26 from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. ADEQ welcomed the transfer station into a Bronze Voluntary Environmental Stewardship Program (VESP) which was adopted by the state legislature and signed into law in 2012 to provide recognition and incentives for organizations who go above and beyond environmental law requirements. This recognition is based on the department’s commitment to complying with state environmental regulations.

