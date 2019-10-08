Williams 911: Week of Oct. 9

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;

Officers assisted Life Line on First Street;

Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;

Officers responded to theft on Morse Avenue;

Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

Officers assisted Life Line at Young Life;

Officers responded to civil stand-by on Golden Meadows Road;

Officers responded to 911 hang up on Rodeo Road;

Officers responded to public assistance on Augusta Street;

Officers responded to injury accident on Second Street and Railroad Avenue;

Officers arrested a man for disorderly conduct and threats on Grant Avenue;

Officers responded to disturbing the peace on Edison Avenue;

Officers and Fire Department responded to gas leak on Homestead Avenue;

Officers responded to tourists laying on street on Route 66;

Officers arrested a woman for a valid warrant on Route 66;

Officers conducted civil stand-by on Golden Meadows Road;

Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;

Officers took harassment report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

Officers took private property accident at Circle K;

Officers responded to reckless driver/road rage on Rodeo Road;

Officers assisted Life Line on First Street;

Officers investigated non injury accident at Second Street and Route 66;

Officers responded to fight on Second Street and Route 66, mutual combat subjects separated;

Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

Officers arrested a man for driving on a revoked license, cited and released;

Officers assisted Life Line on Grant Avenue;

Officers responded to a vehicle parked in turning lane at Second Street and Railroad Avenue, tow truck called and Chinese tourist appeared and took care of tow bill and cited for leaving vehicle in traffic lane;

Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, two truck drivers not getting along;

Officers dealt with trespassers at Cataract Lake;

Officers arrested a man for a valid warrant on Grant Avenue;

Officers responded to domestic disturbance at Love’s, verbal only parties separated;

Officers dealt with incorrigible juvenile on Oak Street;

Officers responded to panhandler refusing to leave Safeway, subject removed;

Officers investigated non injury accident on Third Street and Route 66;

Officers arrested a man for DUI on Route 66 after he was stopped for driving 74 in a 25;

Officers responded to intoxicated subject at local hotel, subject left area;

Officers responded to a fight on Fulton Avenue, subjects gone upon arrival;

Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, civil matter unhappy customer;

Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;

Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

Officers took criminal damage report at Canyon Club;

Officers assisted Life Line at local hotel;

Officers responded to several animal control calls in city and

Officers issued 34 citations and gave out 52 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

See a list of calls at www.williamsnews.com