Updated IDs required for U.S. travel starting Oct. 1, 2020
PHOENIX — Starting Oct. 1, 2020, new federal identification regulations take effect at all TSA airport checkpoints nationwide requiring all air passengers 18 and older to provide a federally-compliant ID to TSA personnel prior to boarding a flight.
Governor Doug Ducey’s Office, the Arizona Department of Transportation — Motor Vehicle Division and the Arizona Office of Tourism are reminding Arizonans of the one-year countdown to the new federal identification regulations that will impact whether Arizonans are allowed to board commercial airplanes.
“October 2020 is closer than it may seem,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “Even though the calendar says there are 365 days until the new federal rules go into force, there are really only about 250 business days left before the deadline.”
Offices are encouraging Arizonans to get their AZ Travel IDs, which are the state driver licenses and ID cards that will be accepted at airport security after Oct. 1, 2020.
More information at the ADOT website.
Information provided by ADOT
