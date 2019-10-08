Sedona chapel almost fully restored after vandal attack
SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — It will be a few more weeks until repairs at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona are completed after a man vandalized the iconic landmark.
Church facility director Betty McGinnis said Thursday that it will take two to five weeks to receive and install a new window.
Authorities say 41-year-old Timothy Larson entered the church Sept. 25, hitting objects with a crowbar and spray painting the word “evil.”
According to Coconino County Jail records, Larson remains held on $30,000 bond. He is facing several charges including criminal damage in a place of worship.
McGinnis estimates the damages to be about $1,600.
The chapel, which sits atop Sedona red rocks, draws nearly 2 million people annually.
- Indoor shooting range to open in Williams
- Living a bullrider’s dream: Williams' Wyatt Kraft competes in Las Vegas
- Obituary: Charles E. Nixon
- Feb. 21-22 snowfall ranks in top three for Williams
- Obituary: Charles (Mike) Walker Michaels
- Obituary: James (Buster Lutts) Ralph Anderson
- Flagstaff DPS dispatch center announces closure
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- Williams resident Bailee Cameron makes dean's list
- Letter: Kudos to Williams snow removal crews
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Heavy snow expected Sunday and Monday in northern Arizona
- Coconino County declares state of emergency for major storm
- Heavy snow is on the way for Williams and Flagstaff
- Suspect in Jan. 30 police standoff wanted for questioning in assault, kidnapping incident
- Indoor shooting range to open in Williams
- Tow truck out of service near Parks after incident with semi-truck
- Wet winter leads to floods, snow
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- County activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: