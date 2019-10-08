OFFERS
Sedona chapel almost fully restored after vandal attack

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 8:13 p.m.

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — It will be a few more weeks until repairs at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona are completed after a man vandalized the iconic landmark.

Church facility director Betty McGinnis said Thursday that it will take two to five weeks to receive and install a new window.

Authorities say 41-year-old Timothy Larson entered the church Sept. 25, hitting objects with a crowbar and spray painting the word “evil.”

According to Coconino County Jail records, Larson remains held on $30,000 bond. He is facing several charges including criminal damage in a place of worship.

McGinnis estimates the damages to be about $1,600.

The chapel, which sits atop Sedona red rocks, draws nearly 2 million people annually.

