Rotary donates to Kindercamp, readies for Western Auction

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the help of the Williams Rotary Club, Williams Elementary-Middle School’s Kindercamp is on track for another summer of early-learning fun.

The club recently donated $4,000 to WEMS for the 2020 pre-kindergarten program.

According to WEMS Principal Carissa Morrison, the Kindercamp budget is about $13,000.

“This money is about 30 percent of the budget,” Morrison said.

She said the money is used for supplies, food for the parent outreach, salaries for three staff members.

“Kindercamp helps students feel more comfortable coming into the school,” Morrison said. “We do focus on academics but a lot of the program is getting the children acclimated to the school environment and learning routines, cooperative learning and routines.

“It gives them a head start,” she said.

Rotary member Kris Williams said this is the third year Rotary has donated to the program.

The group received half of the donated money from a Rotary district grant, which was a matching grant, and the local Rotary group raised the remaining money through fundraising.

“Some of the money came from the annual Western Auction, which is returning Oct. 26,” Williams said.

Williams said the group is diligently planning for the auction and is still in need of donations.

“When you come to the auction, you’re directly helping kindergartners at WEMS,” Morrison said.

The Western Auction is at the Williams Rodeo Barn Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.

More information about the auction and donations can be found by calling Allan Duncan at (928) 635-4404.