Project to restore murals at Grand Canyon Watchtower completed
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A project to conserve murals inside a historic watchtower near the Grand Canyon's east entrance is complete.
The 1930s murals in the Desert View Watchtower have been worn down by weather and visitors over decades.
Crews have been working over the past four years to conserve them. Workers filled deep gouges in window sills and staircases where visitors had carved names. They removed writing left in marker, nail polish or pen.
They also removed salt deposits and tried to preserve what was left of the pigment in the murals.
Grant funding covered much of the project.
Famed architect Mary Colter designed the watchtower, and Fred Kabotie and Fred Geary painted the murals.
The 70-foot watchtower gives visitors expansive views of the painted desert and the Little Colorado River gorge.
- Indoor shooting range to open in Williams
- Living a bullrider’s dream: Williams' Wyatt Kraft competes in Las Vegas
- Obituary: Charles E. Nixon
- Feb. 21-22 snowfall ranks in top three for Williams
- Obituary: Charles (Mike) Walker Michaels
- Obituary: James (Buster Lutts) Ralph Anderson
- Flagstaff DPS dispatch center announces closure
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- Williams resident Bailee Cameron makes dean's list
- Letter: Kudos to Williams snow removal crews
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Heavy snow expected Sunday and Monday in northern Arizona
- Coconino County declares state of emergency for major storm
- Heavy snow is on the way for Williams and Flagstaff
- Suspect in Jan. 30 police standoff wanted for questioning in assault, kidnapping incident
- Indoor shooting range to open in Williams
- Tow truck out of service near Parks after incident with semi-truck
- Wet winter leads to floods, snow
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- County activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: