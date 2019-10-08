OFFERS
Letter to the editor: Community comes together for Public Lands Day at Kaibab Lake

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 7:31 p.m.

To the Williams Community,

Southwest Recreation/Public Lands Interpretive Association sends a big Thank You to all the community members who came out to Kaibab Lake Campground Sept. 28 to celebrate National Public Lands Day, and build on the tradition of caretaking and stewardship of our public lands.

The shoreline between the boat ramp and dam looks great, and I think I'll continue your weed pulling efforts around the lake through the fall and winter! We also express our deepest gratitude to Kaibab National Forest Williams District Ranger Debra Mollet, Recreation Aid Joseph "Dutch" Maatman, and Website/Social Media Manager Dyan Bone for taking time out of their busy schedules and making the day a true collaboration. Lastly, I'd like to personally thank Sheldon and Old Trails True Value hardware store for helping out with finding us "small-hands" gloves and the shovels. It was a fun day, and I'm already looking forward to next year!

Deb Noel

Southwest Recreation/PLIA

Campground Interpretive Program Manager

