Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 09
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Guest column: Remender appointed pro-tem judge

Rob Krombeen, Williams Justice Court
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 7:28 p.m.

The Williams Justice Court is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Dave Remender as Pro-Tem Judge in our courts. With his appointment, Judge Remender will be able to hear and decide all types of cases in the Williams Justice and City Courts. Those cases include criminal, traffic, civil, small claims, and protective orders.

Judge Remender was appointed as a Civil Traffic Hearing Officer in 2016 and has been hearing civil traffic cases since then. The appointment coincides with the Court’s strategy to develop our staff and provide for continued excellence in customer service during staff or judicial absences, shortages, or for cases involving a conflict of interest with the assigned judge. Judge Remender’s qualifications, experience, and understanding of our court’s high standards and expectations for judicial officers will advance the furtherance of our mission and vision to provide fair and impartial justice to those citizens we serve. Judge Remender joins Judge Bob Rantz as our local Pro-Tem judges at the Williams Justice Court.

Judge Remender will be attending the Arizona Judicial College for several weeks in early 2020. Coursework will include instruction in criminal, civil, and small claims cases; ethics, administration, and fair justice.

Please join us in congratulating Judge Remender on his new appointment!

