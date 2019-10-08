OFFERS
Flu season around the corner, shots now available at clinics

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months receive an injectable flu shot.
File photo

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months receive an injectable flu shot.

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 7:13 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The seasonal influenza vaccine is now available at the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Clinic in Flagstaff and at the Williams Health Clinic.

Flu shots are available beginning Sept. 23 at the CCHHS Clinic, 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff. Appointments are available Monday — Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted as availability permits. Call the CCHHS Clinic at (928) 679-7222 to make an appointment.

The cost for a flu vaccination at the CCHHS Clinic is $30. High-dose flu vaccinations are $50. As a courtesy, the CCHHS will bill people’s insurance company, but those seeking a flu shot should check with their insurance provider to determine whether they are covered and are also asked to bring their insurance card. No one will be denied services due to an inability to pay.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first step in protecting against flu viruses. It is strongly recommended that everyone 6-months old and over get a flu shot each year.

Every year a new vaccine is manufactured to combat circulating influenza viruses during each flu season. While it is too early to determine the effectiveness of this season’s vaccine, immunization reduces the chance of influenza-related complications, such as hospitalization, chronic disease and/or death. The immune system will be better prepared to combat the flu the earlier people get their shot.

More information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/hhs. Contact your health care provider or call the Coconino County Health and Human Services Clinic at (928) 679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272.

Information provided by Coconino County Health and Human Services

