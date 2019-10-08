OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
County hosts mock Bill Williams Mountain post-wildfire disaster scenario

Representatives from Coconino County and the city of Williams participated in a mock Bill Williams Mountain post-wildfire disaster drill Oct. 7 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 8, 2019 9:09 p.m.

Representatives from the city of Williams, the Williams Fire Department, Williams Public Works, Williams Fire Department, Williams Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Coconino County Flood Control District an others participated in a tabletop disaster scenario Oct. 7 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. The event focused on a mock terrorist caused wildfire on Bill Williams Mountain and the expected floods in the downtown Williams. Exercise players discussed the scenario over three phases: Phase 1 covered mitigation actions post fire but pre-flooding. Phase 2 covered response issues during active flooding in the Williams area and phase 3 covered long term recovery issues.

