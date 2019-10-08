County hosts mock Bill Williams Mountain post-wildfire disaster scenario
Representatives from the city of Williams, the Williams Fire Department, Williams Public Works, Williams Fire Department, Williams Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Coconino County Flood Control District an others participated in a tabletop disaster scenario Oct. 7 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. The event focused on a mock terrorist caused wildfire on Bill Williams Mountain and the expected floods in the downtown Williams. Exercise players discussed the scenario over three phases: Phase 1 covered mitigation actions post fire but pre-flooding. Phase 2 covered response issues during active flooding in the Williams area and phase 3 covered long term recovery issues.
- Indoor shooting range to open in Williams
- Living a bullrider’s dream: Williams' Wyatt Kraft competes in Las Vegas
- Obituary: Charles E. Nixon
- Feb. 21-22 snowfall ranks in top three for Williams
- Obituary: Charles (Mike) Walker Michaels
- Obituary: James (Buster Lutts) Ralph Anderson
- Flagstaff DPS dispatch center announces closure
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- Williams resident Bailee Cameron makes dean's list
- Letter: Kudos to Williams snow removal crews
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Heavy snow expected Sunday and Monday in northern Arizona
- Coconino County declares state of emergency for major storm
- Heavy snow is on the way for Williams and Flagstaff
- Suspect in Jan. 30 police standoff wanted for questioning in assault, kidnapping incident
- Indoor shooting range to open in Williams
- Tow truck out of service near Parks after incident with semi-truck
- Wet winter leads to floods, snow
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- County activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: